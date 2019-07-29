Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 6.84 N/A -2.53 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.83 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tocagen Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tocagen Inc. has a 111.95% upside potential and an average target price of $11. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 86.00%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 41.7%. About 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.