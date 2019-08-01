Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 106.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.59%. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has weaker performance than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.