Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.62 N/A -2.53 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.03 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 90.31% for Tocagen Inc. with consensus price target of $11. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 162.75%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Tocagen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.