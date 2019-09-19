Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.07 N/A -2.53 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tocagen Inc. and IMV Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 434.37% at a $4.33 average target price. Competitively IMV Inc. has an average target price of $11.25, with potential upside of 246.15%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than IMV Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc. beats IMV Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.