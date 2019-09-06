Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 4.25 N/A -2.53 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Tocagen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Tocagen Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 242.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.