Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Contrasting side by side

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 8.45 N/A -2.53 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tocagen Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.61% and an $11 consensus target price. Competitively Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 101.82%. The data provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Tocagen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.