Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparison side by side

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 8.16 N/A -2.53 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.96 N/A -1.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tocagen Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 77.71% at a $11 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.9% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.59% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% Calithera Biosciences Inc. -9.12% -9.84% 7.37% 17.36% -2.91% 41.65%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.