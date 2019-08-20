Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 6.28 N/A -2.53 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.07% and an $11 consensus target price. Competitively Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $12.25, with potential upside of 419.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Tocagen Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.