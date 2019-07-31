Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 9 7.11 N/A -2.53 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tocagen Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 104.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.9% and 1.6%. About 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.