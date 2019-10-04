Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tocagen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tocagen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 872,045,321.35% -108.1% -56.6% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 108,163,906.47% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc.’s upside potential is 518.57% at a $4.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 0% respectively. Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.