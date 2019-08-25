Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparing side by side

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 5.49 N/A -2.53 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 26.60 N/A -1.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tocagen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tocagen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 165.70% for Tocagen Inc. with consensus price target of $11. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 300.00%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptinyx Inc. looks more robust than Tocagen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 69.5% respectively. About 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.