Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tocagen Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Tocagen Inc. is $4.33, with potential upside of 466.46%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential 45.63% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tocagen Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. was more bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.