Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparing side by side

Both Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -2.53 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tocagen Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tocagen Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 238.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tocagen Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.1% and 16.8%. About 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Tocagen Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.