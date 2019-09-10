Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen Inc. 7 4.67 N/A -2.53 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.33 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Tocagen Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tocagen Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tocagen Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tocagen Inc. has an average price target of $11, and a 220.70% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Tocagen Inc. has stronger performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.