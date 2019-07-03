Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) Analysts See $-0.75 EPS; Hormel Foods Has 1.1 Sentiment

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 203 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 185 trimmed and sold positions in Hormel Foods Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 227.83 million shares, down from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hormel Foods Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 5 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 148 Increased: 160 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) to report $-0.75 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $-0.81 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Tocagen Inc.’s analysts see 1.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 33,413 shares traded. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 6.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOCA News: 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN AND APOLLOBIO ENTER LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE TOCA511 & TOCA FC IN GREATER CHINA REGION; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 11/05/2018 – Tocagen Files Shelf Registration for Up to $100M of Securities; 23/05/2018 – TOCAGEN – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT FOR $26.5 MLN AS TERM LOANS FUNDED ON EFFECTIVE DATE – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Tocagen 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer; 07/03/2018 Tocagen Receives European Medicines Agency Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the Treatment of Glioma; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – TOCAGEN ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $127 MLN IN UPFRONT PAYMENT, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – Tocagen 4Q Loss/Shr 55c

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. The company has market cap of $145.31 million. The Company’s cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors , which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $193.55M for 29.01 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation for 143,126 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 476,430 shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hwg Holdings Lp has 3.48% invested in the company for 77,906 shares. The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Llc has invested 3.19% in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.79 million shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.46 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. It provides various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, stews, chilies, hash, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, peanut butter, and other products.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 1.18M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c