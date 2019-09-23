Tobam Upped Its Cia De Minas Buenaventur (BVN) Stake by $514,848 as Market Valuation Declined; As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Its Position

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 127,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37M, down from 162,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 24,081 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tobam increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (BVN) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 32,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.71 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 830,357 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 115,570 shares to 288,420 shares, valued at $39.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 35,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,213 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 77,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 26.83% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $13.28M for 17.38 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.