Tobam Stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr (ULTA) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose; American Financial Group (AFG) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr (ULTA) by 44.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 98,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 125,189 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.66M, down from 223,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $20.2 during the last trading session, reaching $321. About 1.25 million shares traded or 69.07% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $98.58. About 378,625 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.76 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Investment Corp by 415,653 shares to 851,748 shares, valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 91,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

