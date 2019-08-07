Tobam Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Cut by $17.45 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped Position by $501,296 as Stock Value Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 74.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 107,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 36,455 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 143,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $180.12. About 462,336 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 744,702 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellium Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment has 8,799 shares. 233,388 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. 192,625 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 3,628 were accumulated by Gideon Advisors. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 2,562 shares. Century Companies Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 442,508 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc accumulated 4,460 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,318 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 849 shares. Spectrum Management Incorporated holds 295 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 24,159 shares. Assetmark accumulated 15 shares. Cibc Inc owns 0.07% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 91,230 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 18 shares. Calamos Ltd Co reported 231,914 shares.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $117.58M for 51.17 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 931,506 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 444,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).