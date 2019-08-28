Tobam Stake in American Tower (AMT) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Cintas (CTAS) as Stock Price Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 23,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83,000, down from 23,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $230.38. About 214,474 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $260.39. About 65,521 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins has 0.77% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Telemus Capital stated it has 44,168 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.18% or 93,862 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Management Nv has 838 shares. Madison Invest holds 330,846 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 231 shares. Df Dent And Com Inc reported 623,953 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Llc has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.73M shares stake. Lmr Prns Llp accumulated 6,035 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vanguard Incorporated has 57.25 million shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 65,090 shares to 123,398 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 43,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33M for 30.42 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.