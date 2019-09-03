Tobam Stake in Agnico (AEM) Lifted by $2.04 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Compton Capital Management Has Lowered by $306,160 Its Holding

Tobam increased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 47,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 668,720 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08 million, up from 621,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 593,031 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $20.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1797. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 97.66 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,150 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd holds 1.37% or 2,356 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.14% or 1,023 shares. Hamel Inc invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Asset Management Inc holds 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,624 shares. Central Bancshares & reported 4,186 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 4,025 shares. First Personal Financial Service invested in 593 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,052 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 2.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.75M shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Decatur Management reported 12,478 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 19,548 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 865 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 180 shares stake.

