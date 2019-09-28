Tobam Raised Kohls (KSS) Stake By $3.97 Million; KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) Sentiment Is 0.61

Tobam increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 470.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 84,476 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Tobam holds 102,416 shares with $4.87 million value, up from 17,940 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.97M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) investors sentiment increased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 11 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 18 trimmed and sold holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding KKR Income Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. The company has market cap of $317.92 million. L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC.

More notable recent KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KIO: A Barbelled Bond And Loan Fund With Impressive Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KIO Rights Offering: Analysis And Thoughts – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund At A 9.2% Discount To NAV – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Fund Spotlight: KKR Income Opportunities Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces the Results of Its Rights Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: November 20, 2017.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 65,785 shares traded. KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in KKR Income Opportunities Fund for 70,406 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 68,981 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 79,841 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 358,348 shares.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another bad day for department store sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, Waste and Recycling, and Sustainable Sourcing – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 2,884 shares. 70,688 are owned by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 33,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Etrade Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,183 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.4% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 50,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 61,622 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 22,354 shares. 108 are held by Enterprise Service. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Com has 15,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 38,810 shares. Northern owns 0.06% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 5.16 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 31,055 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 333,303 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.28% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl`s has $7000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 11.14% above currents $49.64 stock price. Kohl`s had 13 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5700 target in Friday, May 24 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5900 target. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21.