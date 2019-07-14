Tobam Raised Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $3.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Commerce Bank Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Boosted

Tobam increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 77,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,325 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72M, up from 296,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.90M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 88,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 320,244 shares to 998,276 shares, valued at $84.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,092 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp reported 32,985 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Davenport & Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 10,806 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability reported 13,225 shares stake. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coldstream Cap has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 10,951 shares. Snow Capital Lp invested in 75,369 shares or 0.24% of the stock. James Invest Research owns 323,413 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.29% stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Research has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Massachusetts Ma stated it has 11.19M shares. Stanley stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 44,280 shares to 130,989 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,022 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communication accumulated 9,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). E&G Advsr LP reported 3,762 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 31,657 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Investment Advsr reported 26,871 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 44,344 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has invested 0.61% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,842 shares. Bessemer Group holds 23,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 33,094 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 715,673 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.74% or 66,222 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).