Tobam Raised Its Cia De Minas Buenaventur (BVN) Stake; Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Valuation Rose While Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position

Tobam increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (BVN) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 32,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.71M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 818,145 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 97,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.41 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 77,276 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.62M for 18.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). California-based Aperio Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 236,199 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 556,709 shares in its portfolio. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.22% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Prescott Grp Inc Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 583,620 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. D E Shaw has 705,519 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 38,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh Capital Management stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. 612,876 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 30,203 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1.49M shares. 102,110 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $98,134 activity. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought 2,400 shares worth $49,776. 1,000 shares valued at $21,690 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13.