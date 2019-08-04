Tobam Raised Autozone (AZO) Holding by $44.83 Million; Share Value Rose; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Albert D Mason Lowered Stake by $1.25 Million

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Tobam increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 261.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 43,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 60,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 250,665 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 107,078 shares to 36,455 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 9,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,842 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pan-American Life Insurance Group Strengthens Customer Trust with Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities from Fiserv – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.