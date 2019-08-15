Tobam Position in 51Job (JOBS) Cut by $1.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Share Price Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $726,480

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 781,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 741,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 1.73M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf

Tobam decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 15,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 65,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 81,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 414,825 shares traded or 72.21% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,000 shares to 29,104 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 3.69M shares. 306,938 are held by Mutual Of America Lc. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Penn Mgmt Incorporated has 30,481 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 5,213 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 45,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 28,922 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 19,172 shares. International Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 484,806 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Advisory Research Incorporated owns 1.24 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has 9,807 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation holds 0.11% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation Complete Merger – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 313,625 shares to 571,974 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) by 10,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.