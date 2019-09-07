Tobam Maintains Stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW); Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lowered Aflac (AFL) Position by $849,170 as Stock Rose

Tobam increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 10,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 33,960 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 23,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $93.81. About 990,320 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 17,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 659,131 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.76 million, down from 676,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 3,193 shares. Azimuth Capital Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,260 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 1,627 shares. City Hldg Com stated it has 10,827 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 286,217 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 2,230 shares in its portfolio. Tobam owns 33,960 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Company has 95,168 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 4,929 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Res holds 0.07% or 1.43 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 12.46M shares. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Duff Phelps Invest Management Company reported 1.00 million shares.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pinnacle West’s Brandt to retire in November; Guldner to take charge – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Arizona ranks high in residential solar in national report – Phoenix Business Journal” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “APS’ top exec to answer ACC’s power shutoff questions in September – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 294,308 shares to 221,563 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,200 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $770.22 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 34,361 shares to 239,707 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And Incorporated accumulated 4,310 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 405,888 are held by Strs Ohio. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 1,088 shares. Hexavest reported 1.56 million shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 111,755 shares. Green Square Cap Lc accumulated 0.19% or 5,917 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 551,909 shares. Liberty Cap Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 90,907 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 5,146 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 8,110 shares. 19,412 were accumulated by Kistler. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs holds 0.05% or 109,494 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs stated it has 1.17 million shares. Bragg Finance Advsr holds 0.09% or 13,187 shares. Bessemer Group reported 16,592 shares stake.