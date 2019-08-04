Tobam Maintains Position in Macy’s (M); Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Janney Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Tobam increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 121.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 313,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 571,974 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 258,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 15,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 372,219 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, down from 387,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BP) by 13,639 shares to 453,060 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) by 169,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 2.14M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.54% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mngmt accumulated 126,936 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 202,442 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 1.18M shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. L S Advsrs holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,556 shares. New York-based Private Capital Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Ltd Liability Corporation owns 61,911 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 124,121 shares. 51,356 are held by Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership. Markel has 412,300 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.88% or 156,130 shares. Middleton Ma invested in 53,459 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 303,715 shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15,605 shares to 65,883 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 53,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,959 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY).