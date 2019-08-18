Tobam Lowered Nisource (NI) Stake By $614,236; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (AUPH) Shorts Lowered By 5.49%

Tobam decreased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 21,937 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Tobam holds 361,684 shares with $10.37M value, down from 383,621 last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $10.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 9.03 million shares traded or 201.85% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. AUPH’s SI was 6.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 6.92M shares previously. With 483,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s short sellers to cover AUPH’s short positions. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 691,362 shares traded or 51.46% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -3.13% below currents $29.42 stock price. NiSource had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 25,898 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ww Asset Incorporated holds 23,522 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 9,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 139 shares stake. Jennison Assoc Limited Co reported 0.16% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.19% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 250 are owned by Alphaone Inv Service Limited Liability Company. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,490 shares stake. New York-based Zimmer Limited Partnership has invested 6.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,243 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 87 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 500 shares stake. Chevy Chase reported 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Tobam increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 4,714 shares to 42,974 valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 65,090 shares and now owns 123,398 shares. Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) was raised too.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $540.95 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has $24 highest and $11 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 158.47% above currents $5.9 stock price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright.

