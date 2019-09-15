Tobam Increases Stake in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX); As Digital Realy Trust (DLR) Shares Declined, Cim Investment Mangement Increased Position by $654,615

Tobam increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 2041.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 64,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 67,738 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.77 million, up from 3,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $14.85 during the last trading session, reaching $330.29. About 365,445 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Digital Realy Trust Inc (DLR) by 207.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 2,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Digital Realy Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93M shares traded or 83.89% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited accumulated 4,080 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 251,746 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 199,152 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 57,360 shares. 2,940 are owned by World Asset Mgmt. 6,912 were reported by Utah Retirement. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.1% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 494,000 shares. Next Fincl Gru has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.07% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management has invested 0.3% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 851 shares. Tobam has invested 1.21% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 33,415 shares to 163,134 shares, valued at $21.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 8,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,057 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.6% or 4,507 shares. Blue Chip owns 1,252 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.09% or 17,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 166,030 shares. Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts has invested 0.15% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,972 were reported by Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,169 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Investec Asset Management holds 0.14% or 318,825 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.18% or 14,836 shares. Monetary Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Swiss Bancorp holds 719,478 shares. Citigroup holds 319,436 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares to 11,548 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

