Tobam Holding in Viacom (VIAB) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Weitz Investment Management Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Upped as Share Value Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 471,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 567,345 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.95 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.12 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF TURNAROUND; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS board approves special dividend, decision subject to court approval; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM REAFFIRMING ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWTH IN 2H’18; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – VIACOM TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN DAY ZERO; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 04/04/2018 – CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 03/05/2018 – OpenX Expands Mobile and Video Product Leadership Team; Welcomes Senior Hires from Viacom, Hulu and AdColony

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 318,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.67M, up from 292,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $148.33. About 314,054 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 560,475 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 25,474 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 214,414 shares. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 23,938 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 38,000 shares. Captrust Fin reported 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Conning reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Alkeon Capital Ltd Company owns 806,987 shares. Wright Invsts Ser invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,858 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,705 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 44,363 shares. 127,518 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has 0.5% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 14,945 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 104,200 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $100.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,750 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.83 million for 8.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

