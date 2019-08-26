Tobam Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Cut by $23.44 Million; Jacobs Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 207 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Tobam decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 32.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 33,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 69,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.24 million, down from 102,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $12.57 during the last trading session, reaching $818.01. About 45,141 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% or 27 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,956 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has 0.31% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 10,289 shares. 6,774 were reported by Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 8,429 shares. 677 are owned by Trexquant Lp. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 33,724 shares in its portfolio. 1.14 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Clearbridge Investments Ltd owns 634,501 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. 484 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund. Product Partners Lc invested in 17,801 shares. Castleark Management Limited Co accumulated 5,285 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 24,100 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cap Guardian Tru Com owns 95,154 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 931,506 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 164,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “More Wall Street Love Sends Chipotle Stock to New High – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why You Should Invest In International Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Stock Is Too Pricey at Its New All-Time High – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.97 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FPB Financial Corp. – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING The First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire First Florida Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First Bancshares, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.