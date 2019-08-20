Tobam Has Upped Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Holding; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder St Johns Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Tobam increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 10,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 33,960 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 23,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $94.96. About 1.07 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.22. About 2.00M shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 4.97 million shares. Savant Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 6,909 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 176,214 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 34,119 shares. Estabrook Capital Management has 2,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Nippon Life has invested 5.18% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Choate Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2,746 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc reported 346 shares. First Bank & Trust owns 27,045 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Orca Lc holds 2.87% or 27,432 shares. Asset One holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 238,956 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 1.12% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 12,875 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.23% stake. 20.64M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co has 1.65 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 65,057 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 36,360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 11,684 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 5,414 are held by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pggm Invs has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 28,448 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg reported 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 1.21M shares. Jefferies Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Creative Planning reported 15,880 shares. British Columbia accumulated 0.02% or 31,483 shares. 195,846 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 31,600 shares to 46,200 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 48,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,555 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).