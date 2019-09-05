Tobam Has Upped By $806,058 Its Grubhub (GRUB) Position; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted By $786,874 Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Position

Tobam increased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 11,682 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Tobam holds 81,649 shares with $5.67M value, up from 69,967 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $5.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 548,874 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – Correct: GrubHub Sees 2Q Rev $228M-$236M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB NAMES ARTHUR FRANCIS STARRS, III TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc acquired 16,742 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 118,233 shares with $5.64M value, up from 101,491 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com now has $78.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 3.56 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 136,989 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Cohen Capital. Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 9,764 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 160,163 shares. Lbmc Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 6,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 996 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 922 shares. Piper Jaffray Company owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 991,560 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corp has 28,399 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 9,175 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 30,443 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,031 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 12.70% above currents $48.27 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 13 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

