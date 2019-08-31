Tobam Has Upped Autozone (AZO) Position by $44.83 Million; Share Value Rose; Timpani Capital Management Stake in Nice LTD (NICE) Has Lowered by $661,850

Tobam increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 261.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 43,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 60,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99M, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 01/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Workforce Optimization Pro Brings Modern Employee Experience to On-Premises Contact Centers; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE NON-DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved Citizen Experience; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alloy Joins NICE Actimizeâ€™s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industryâ€™s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atos and NICE inContact Announce Partnership to Fuel Cloud Adoption for Hundreds of Thousands of Contact Center Agents – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SQ Stock and SPOT Stock Are Pullbacks Worth Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playags by 31,144 shares to 100,172 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 28,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 251,131 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $25.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) by 11,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,549 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.