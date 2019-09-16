Tobam Has Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake By $2.53 Million; Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Sentiment Is 1

Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.25, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 21 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold holdings in Gladstone Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.91 million shares, up from 2.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gladstone Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Tobam increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 49.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 53,736 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Tobam holds 163,379 shares with $7.71 million value, up from 109,643 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $42.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 3.24 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6500 highest and $4300 lowest target. $60.10’s average target is 7.74% above currents $55.78 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 21 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Stephens. SunTrust maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

Tobam decreased Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 471,490 shares to 567,345 valued at $16.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 287,839 shares and now owns 710,437 shares. Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anderson Hoagland And owns 35,955 shares. Axa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.16M shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 259,160 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 236,887 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 9,493 shares. Raymond James has 222,572 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 371,937 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 91,662 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5.43 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.29M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 8.94M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fil Limited owns 3.93M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 5,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 124,303 shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital and Gladstone Investment to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Availability Act; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Analysts await Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. GLAD’s profit will be $6.68 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $289.20 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 59.94 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

Novare Capital Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation for 129,715 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 29,640 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has 0.09% invested in the company for 147,229 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. West Oak Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,000 shares.

