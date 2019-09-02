Tobam Has Trimmed Stake in American Water Works Co (AWK) by $992,784 as Shares Rose; Sg Capital Management Decreased Holding in Harsco (HSC) as Market Value Rose

Tobam decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 58.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 9,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, down from 16,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $127.32. About 790,173 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 876,947 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Harsco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSC); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF INNOVATIVE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 931,506 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 415,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $230.70M for 24.67 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Godsey Gibb owns 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,169 shares. Moreover, Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.25% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Security Natl Trust Com holds 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 1,004 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,972 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 3.67M shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 26,700 shares. 64,639 are held by Braun Stacey Assoc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Crow Point Ltd Liability has invested 3.53% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Da Davidson & has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 201,248 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 12,525 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.32 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 13,334 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 169,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Communication Inc, a New York-based fund reported 458,292 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 22,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 15,342 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Adage Ptnrs Grp Lc reported 1.78M shares. Mngmt Pro reported 0% stake. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Fdx reported 13,143 shares stake. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 341,048 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Greenwood Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 22,126 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 1.94M shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.