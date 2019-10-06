Tobam Has Trimmed Its Position in Edison International (EIX) by $11.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; Allen Investment Management Raised Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Tobam decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 173,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 633,043 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.67M, down from 806,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 1.62 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOLEDO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Access Event Set By Edison for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: PARTIES IN TALKS FOR SETTLEMENT IN ROUND FIRE CASE; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 02/04/2018 – Advisory for Tuesday, May 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 62,615 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87M, up from 47,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 16,874 shares to 58,681 shares, valued at $16.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 243,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $573.44 million for 11.89 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings.

