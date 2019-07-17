Tobam Has Trimmed Its Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $1.80 Million as Stock Declined; Centerbridge Partners LP Boosted Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by $24.23 Million

Tobam decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 89,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 117,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 94,997 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 22/05/2018 – Shaw Communications Completes Its First Successful 5G Technical Trials; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 160,869 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 42,125 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 8,650 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 20,260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 3,912 are held by Hrt Fin Ltd Liability. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 37,463 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 14.35% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 3,631 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,640 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 262 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd has 3,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,999 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Augustine Asset Mngmt invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 272,850 shares to 328,080 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 43,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).