Tobam Has Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding; Water Island Capital Lifted Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 254,659 shares as Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB)’s stock declined 26.93%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 3.88M shares with $23.46M value, up from 3.62M last quarter. Pacific Biosciences Calif In now has $776.30M valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 141,586 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’

Tobam increased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 346.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 160,684 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Tobam holds 207,047 shares with $22.24M value, up from 46,363 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $26.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $112.17. About 742,262 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -3.94% below currents $112.17 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Monday, April 8 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 30 report.

Tobam decreased Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 195,657 shares to 1.09 million valued at $43.54M in 2019Q2. It also reduced H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 59,639 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Cap has 143,413 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,524 shares. 23,081 are owned by Fifth Third Bank. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 17.72 million shares. Blackrock invested in 20.60 million shares. Bancorporation reported 15,159 shares. Leuthold Lc owns 67,174 shares. 38,290 were accumulated by Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Llc. 538,463 are owned by Citigroup. Montag A Assoc reported 10,225 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 284,407 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 7,030 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 4,989 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

