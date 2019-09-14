Tobam Has Lowered Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake by $15.83 Million as Market Value Rose; Howe & Rusling Stake in Albemarle (ALB) Increased by $314,300 as Market Valuation Declined

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 39,864 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 35,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. It closed at $69.28 lastly. It is down 21.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market

Tobam decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 115,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 288,420 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.64 million, down from 403,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 1.06M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Limited has 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 8,590 shares. 8,717 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. 5,594 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Td Asset Management has 31,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10 has 0.37% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Somerville Kurt F has 3,475 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.01% or 48,692 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Co owns 19,092 shares. 60,337 are owned by Korea Inv Corp. Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 22,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.31% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 17,842 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 6,590 shares stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,977 shares to 49,757 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53,736 shares to 163,379 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 675,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital reported 70,593 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd invested in 3,400 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 171 shares. 888,562 are held by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 127,962 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,519 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.17% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc reported 722 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 4,058 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co reported 14,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 12 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. One Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Adage Capital Prtn Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 532,800 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,834 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12M for 25.12 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.