Tobam Has Lowered By $6.07 Million Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position; Wrap Technologies (WRTC) Sellers Increased By 75.61% Their Shorts

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRTC) had an increase of 75.61% in short interest. WRTC’s SI was 28,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 75.61% from 16,400 shares previously. With 189,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRTC)’s short sellers to cover WRTC’s short positions. The SI to Wrap Technologies Inc’s float is 0.41%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 142,014 shares traded. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tobam decreased Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) stake by 45.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 85,470 shares as Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 13.56%. The Tobam holds 101,895 shares with $7.26 million value, down from 187,365 last quarter. Church & Dwight Co Inc now has $18.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 418,181 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. The company has market cap of $158.49 million. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Tobam increased Adr stake by 16,516 shares to 40,901 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03M for 36.35 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Wednesday, February 6. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $61 target. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 15. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”.