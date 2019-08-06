Tobam Has Lifted Yamana Gold (AUY) Position by $888,048; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Its Position by $11.22 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 1.57 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018

Tobam increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 444,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 677,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 26.88 million shares traded or 101.51% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

