Tobam Has Lifted Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Lowered Stake in Rent A Center (RCII) as Stock Value Rose

Tobam increased its stake in Rogers Communications (RCI) by 308.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 33,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 43,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Rogers Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 381,429 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Rent A Center Inc (RCII) by 93.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 256,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 17,203 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 273,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Rent A Center Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 907,171 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 51,811 shares to 11,882 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 27,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,730 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 17,448 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.18% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Voloridge Inv Mgmt holds 14,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 1.32 million shares. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 333,334 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 962,731 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 6,827 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset owns 12.64 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 9,528 shares. Sei Invests Commerce has invested 0.08% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 585,727 shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 38,456 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 134,800 shares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.