Tobam Has Increased Ventas (VTR) Stake; Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) Holder 1492 Capital Management Lowered Stake by $412,135 as Share Price Declined

Tobam increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 203,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 527,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.69M, up from 324,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.53M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (BDSI) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 82,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 799,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 881,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 590,465 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 07/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences : Former President and CEO Mark Sirgo to Continue as Vice Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 09/05/2018 – BioDelivery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 129% to 22 Days; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING; 03/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES – RECENTLY ENGAGED IN ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH BROADFIN REGARDING VARIOUS MATTERS & INTEND TO CONTINUE DIALOGUE; 01/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES HOLDER BROADFIN SENT BOARD SLATE LETTER; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 174,102 shares to 480,772 shares, valued at $49.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,085 shares, and cut its stake in Swift Transportation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4,754 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 73 shares. 48,013 are owned by Fdx Advisors. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 11,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc stated it has 2,116 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company owns 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 11,641 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Professional Advisory has invested 1.96% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). California State Teachers Retirement holds 586,742 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Paradigm Advisors Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,683 shares. Holderness Communication invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bruni J V And Com Com reported 0.89% stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co stated it has 6,065 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs holds 4,863 shares. Golub Gru Lc invested in 3,618 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Management Limited Partnership invested in 573,638 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Renaissance Technology has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 1,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 142,533 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 2.60 million shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 13,250 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 46,211 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Limited Company holds 0% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,158 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 195,264 shares. 12,500 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited. Fifth Third Bank reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.81 million were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 11,253 shares.

