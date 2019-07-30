Tobam Has Increased Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $3.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Delta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Tobam increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 91,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 7.45 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 22,766 shares. Synovus Corporation has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Campbell Comm Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,890 shares. Nomura holds 20,931 shares. 101,098 were reported by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.4% or 6.77M shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Van Eck has 4.89% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.16% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12.02M shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 2.03 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Utah Retirement Systems holds 100,617 shares. 5.38 million were reported by Renaissance Technologies. Pointstate Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 74,631 shares to 96,399 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 27,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,730 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.