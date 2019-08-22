Tobam Has Decreased Stake in Ww Grainger (GWW) by $14.45 Million as Share Value Rose; S Squared Technology Decreased Its Holding in Lendingtree (TREE) by $2.33 Million as Market Value Declined

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $309.1. About 159,733 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March

Tobam decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 48,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 131,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.59M, down from 179,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $272.83. About 280,941 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 313,625 shares to 571,974 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 77,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,325 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 15.19 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 49.22 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

