Tobam Has Decreased Position in Wayfair (W) by $2.30 Million; American Express Co Com (AXP) Holder Pggm Investments Decreased Position by $30.36 Million

Tobam decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 15,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 8,132 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 24,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 1.54 million shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 42.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 246,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 338,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.85M, down from 585,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 21,461 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $165.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 151,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,645 shares to 41,645 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 1.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.