Tobam Has Decreased Its Holding in Yy (YY) as Valuation Declined; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Lowered Stake by $16.78 Million as Market Value Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING- NEW INDICATION AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH ASTRAZENECA’S TAGRISSO IN FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca made ‘secret’ payments to doctors; Ohio removes gags from pharmacists; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA US FDA APPROVES LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA

Tobam decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 97.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 97,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 2,997 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 100,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47 million shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

