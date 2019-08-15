Tobam Has Cut Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $2.99 Million; Stock Value Declined; Geode Capital Management Trimmed Its Citrix Systems (CTXS) Holding by $7.26 Million; Share Value Declined

Tobam decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 17,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 30,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $194.4. About 837,914 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 73,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.48 million, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 1.76 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Citrix says data breach may have affected employees’ dependents – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citrix Systems: No Need To Panic – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $125.67M for 23.83 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden And Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 27,525 shares to 580,197 shares, valued at $13.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 44,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 8,189 shares. Arcadia Investment Mi invested 0.41% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 22,652 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested in 0.06% or 7,003 shares. London Co Of Virginia owns 441,541 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 48 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,976 shares. 11,555 were reported by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Jane Street Grp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,853 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.76% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 6,053 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust reported 72 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 227,193 shares. Advisory Network Llc holds 2,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,825 shares. Lau Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.85% or 9,475 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.05% or 30,374 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 10,562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.09% or 98,270 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 26,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 28,536 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 402 shares. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tarbox Family Office holds 44 shares. Heritage Mgmt has 1.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 104,490 shares. Charter Trust Communication has 5,036 shares. 1.24M were reported by Jennison Associate Llc. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 313,625 shares to 571,974 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 53,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.07M for 18.48 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.