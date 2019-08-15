Tobam Has Boosted Its Nordstrom (JWN) Stake; Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Position

Tobam increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 246.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 278,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 390,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, up from 112,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.65% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 9.78M shares traded or 120.37% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Looks to Win Over Manhattanites With Focus on Service; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordstrom May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (BABA) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 8,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 204,747 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.36M, up from 196,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Sp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

